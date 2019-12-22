SIP: Minister lauds Gov. Bello’s support for effective implementation

Kindly Share This Story:

The Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouk, has commended Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi for his support and partnership for effective implementation of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP) in the State.

The Minister gave the commendation at an interactive meeting she held with all State Focal Persons of the National Social Investment Programme, at Stonehedge Hotel, Garki, Abuja.

The Minister commended the governor for the implementation of the programne, saying she was not surprised, because the Kogi State Governor had been an ardent advocate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier, the Immediate Past Focal Person of SIP in Kogi, Prince Abdulkareem Onyekehi, whom the governor had directed to go and represent the State at the meeting, made a presentation to the Honourable Minister on the status and success stories of Kogi SIP.

Onyekehi narrated the huge impacts and economic benefits of the life changing Initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari APC-led administration, to the lives of the unemployed, petty traders and other vulnerable and poor people of Kogi who were the main beneficiaries.

Onyekehi also highlighted the commitment and support of Gov. Bello in complementing the Federal Government for effective management and implementation of the Programme in Kogi State.

“On behalf of His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, and the good people of Kogi State particularly the beneficiaries of various components of SIP; we sincerely appreciate Mr President and the Honourable Minister for this wonderful poverty alleviation initiative.

”This wonderful initiative have impacted the lives of thousands of Kogi citizens ranging from unemployed graduates, the unskilled, market women, caterers, farmers and other value chain,” he said.

Onyekehi further assured the Minister of the commitment of Gov. Bello to continue to collaborate and support the President Buhari’s efforts in ensuring the success of the various programmes under the National Social Investment Programmes.

