Sex for grades scandal: We are not covering up anybody — UNILAG VC

By Adesina Wahab

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has said the management of the institution is not covering up anybody mentioned in the sex for grades scandal that broke out in the university a few months ago.

He said the seemingly slow pace of investigation into the matter is because the due process must be followed, or else there could be a miscarriage of justice.

He stated this on Friday afternoon during an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos

Ogundipe noted that not one of the processes that must be followed could be skipped or else things would go the wrong way.

“We have set up an administrative panel to probe the matter after the lecturers accused of wrongdoing have been queried and subsequently suspended. It is the report of the panel that will be taken to the Governing Council. Nobody is being covered up or needlessly protected because we know the whole world is watching.

“The place being referred to as the ‘Cold Room’ is a function room used by members of the Senior Staff Club and after we initially shut it down, we called the leadership of the club and gave them further directives on how to run the place. Now, no student is allowed there,” he said.

Recall that two senior lecturers in the school, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, and Dr. Samuel Oladipo, were suspended early October this year after being accused of some misconduct.

The VC said the school recorded significant improvement in the areas of external fund generation, research per academic staff, quality of graduates, quality of staff, quality assurance in academic programmes among others.

Ogundipe added that UNILAG had been able to raise over N7 billion as grants from external sources in the last two years.

He said the school also improved in its global ranking and that many of the faculties were rated as being world-class standards by various rating agencies.

vanguard

