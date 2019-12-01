Setting your house in order (2)

By Muoka Lazarus

I CORINTHIANS 3:16-17 says: “Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you? If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.”

Brethren, our hearts including our physical church are the holy places of God. The purity, wholesomeness and sanctity of the temple of God in you should be of paramount importance to you and if that is not the case in your life, the Lord is asking you today to, ‘set your house in order’ make it the way it should. You must not take for granted the temple of God because God’s presence is in everywhere His temple is found. And you are carrying the temple of God, even your brother, sister, and members of your local church. Today, God is asking you what attention you are giving to His temple so that it will be in the form it ought to be.

If your house is in order in relation to your soul then the temple of God in you is in order. But if not, God is telling you through this message to set your house in order. Those that defile at will the temple of God, either by wilful sin: fornication, adultery, stealing, abortion, kidnapping, robbery, are provoking God to anger them.

Acts 17:28: “For in him we live, and move, and have our being; as certain also of your own poets have said, For we are also his offspring.”

The scripture says, it is in God that we live and have our beings. God lives inside us and we live inside Him. He is the original Fountain of our life. That we live at all is His gift and our continued and prolonged existence is also His gift. He lives in every one of us, so where we are, there He is.

Mathew 18:20 says: “For where two or three come together in my name, there am I with them.”

Wherever two or more assembled for His service, for the purpose of doing anything connected with the advancement of His kingdom, in the place of prayer, worship and praises, in obedience to His command, and with a desire to promote His glory, He is present to quicken their prayers, guide their counsels, and answer their petitions. So when we call upon Him or gather in His name, He is there with us. Therefore, where you gather to pray is the house of God and it is your duty to keep it in order. You must ensure the house of God is set in order, because no matter where the house of God is located, the presence of God is assured.

John 20:19 says: “Then the same day at evening, being the first day of the week, when the doors were shut where the disciples were assembled for fear of the Jews, came Jesus and stood in the midst, and saith unto them, Peace be unto you.”

At the pick of persecution, after Jesus was buried, when all hope was lost in seeing Him again, the disciples gathered in a closed door and Jesus appeared in their midst. No obstacle can hinder the presence of God. It does not matter whether the doors where the gathering takes place are closed or not, whether it is in the cave or in prison, as long as the meeting is a desire to promote His glory, His presence is assured. No door can shut out Christ’s presence in a house where His people gathered, but that house cum heart must be an abode set in order. Any house that is not set in order cannot host the holy presence of God. It is therefore pertinent that we must ensure that our house is set continuously in order so that the presence of God will not depart from us. And as we do this we shall be blessed in Jesus name.

