Seplat wins PETAN, Frontier, CAMCAN awards

By Peter Egwuatu

SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Plc, listed both on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, and London Stock Exchange, LSE, recently won the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria’s (PETAN) 2019 Local Content Operator Award, the Frontier Energy Independent Player in Africa (Leopard) Award and the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) Most Profitable Company in Oil/Gas on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Award for the year.

The PETAN award was presented to the company at the PETAN Oil Industry Achievement Award dinner held in Lagos. The award ceremony had in attendance leading Nigerian oil services companies; international oil companies (IOCs) and their senior executives, policy makers in government and top political leaders, the media, amongst others.

The operations director, Seplat Petroleum, Mr. Effiong Okon, who received the award on behalf of the company, commended the organisers for the recognition and pledged the company’s strict adherence to global best practices and effective stakeholder engagement.

