Seplat Plc wins five awards at Pearl, NAPE

SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Plc, listed both on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange, emerged the overall winner of the 2019 Pearl Awards, clinching four awards.

Pearl Awards is designed to celebrate excellence and leadership in the Nigerian capital market.

The company also won the Best Indigenous Exhibitor award at the just concluded 37th Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists, NAPE’s Annual International Conference and Exhibition held in Lagos.

The award was presented to the Seplat’s management by chairman of the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Mr. Olufemi Lijadu, and Ms Mary Uduk, the Acting Director-General of SEC, supported by Dr. Farouk Umar, chairman of the PEARL Awards Board.

Apart from winning the overall PEARL Awards for 2019, SEPLAT also clinched three other awards: Sectoral Awards for the Oil and Gas Segment, Highest Net Ratio Award; while its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Austin Avuru emerged as the CEO of the Year.

