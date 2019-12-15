Senators aggrieved over lopsided allocation of Constituency Projects

*** As Senators Raise alarm over N37 billion for the renov ation of National Assembly complex, N1 billion to be spent on Constitution Review.

***In the N100bn constituency development projects funds, Senate got N40bn while the House of Representatives got N60bn, Senate Spokesperson

By Henry Umoru

STRONG indications have emerged that Senators are aggrieved over the way and manner monies have been appropriated to various Senatorial districts as constituency Projects.

According to a source after studying the 2020 Appropriation Bill Report, the Senators were said to have expressed anger over the sharing formula, with some highly favoured, just as some Senators complained that some new lawmakers were favoured than the ranking ones.

Also read:

The source said that some Senatorial districts are overloaded while others have very few of such to contend, just as some have complained about why the renov ation of National Assembly complex should cost N37b and N1 billion to be spent on Constitution Review.

Senators are also not happy in the alleged lopsided sharing of N100 billion constituency projects fund, just as the fund is designed for projects in senators’ constituencies. But in a swift reaction, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, All Progressives Congress, APC, Nasarawa South explained that in the N100 billion Constituency Development Project funds, Senate got N40billion, while the House of Representatives got N60 billion.

Senator Godiya Akwashiki, said “What I know is the N100bn constituency development projects funds from where the Senate got N40bn while the House of Representatives got N60bn. “Apart from that, I don’t know whether other insertions were made to the budget because I am not a member of the Appropriations Committee. “I’m hearing this for the first time. It may be true and it may be false because the chances of senators inserting projects into the budget is 50 and the chances of saying it is not true is also 50. As it is now the budget has not been signed into law. The proposal comes from the executive and it would still be scrutinized by the executive. “The Senate Committee on Appropriations told us that they discovered additional revenue which was not captured and decided to apply it to some departments and ministries. That was the explanation they gave for the increment in the size of the budget”

Going through the Appropriation report under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Vanguard observed that Construction of rural feeder roads and surface dressing in Biu/Bayo/Kwy/Shn Federal constituency will cost N500m; Construction of rural roads is N1.0b while the Federal Government support for women in agribusiness will gulp N468.4m and the amount for Federal government support for youths in agribusiness is N554.3m In the budget, National grazing reserve development will get N1.63m; Provision and installation of solar street light nationwide will cost N1.15b while procurement of farm implements and accessories in Yobe North senatorial district is totalled at N475m. Yobe North is the Senatorial District of the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan. Also in Yobe State, the Construction of 6 Nos culvert and drains in Karasuwa and Jakusko LGA, Yobe is N143m; Construction of 6 Nos culvert and drains in Bade and Yusufari LGA, Yobe state is put at N144m and Construction of 6 Nos culvert and drains in Nguru and Machina LGA, Yobe state is N143m Also in the report, Supply of farm implements, fertilizers and other empowerment items to farmers at Satame and all the villages, towns in the same senatorial zone is put at N200m; Construction of rural roads at Gadawa and some selected LGAs within the same senatorial zone is N900m. In Nasarawa West Senatorial which is that of Senator Adamu Abdullahi, provision of motorized boreholes in Nasarawa west senatorial district is put at N50m; Construction of 12kms rural road in Shabuagwada junction to Barkinogishabu, Nasarawa West senatorial district is N120m; Provision of farm implements and input to farmers in Nasarawa west senatorial district is N50m. In the same Nasarawa West Senatorial district, training and empowerment of youth and women in various agricultural value chain is N50m, Provision of solar street lights across communities in Keffi is N100m; Provision of agricultural equipment for farmers 120/150 horsepower to John Deer tractors in Nasarawa west senatorial district is put at N200m and Provision of agricultural equipment for farmers (14 Nos) John Dere tractors with accessories is N200m. In Niger North, the Senatorial District of the Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, Establishment/upgrade/ modification of agricultural skill acquisition centres and empowerment across Niger north senatorial district is N200m. In Jigawa South West, the Senatorial District of Senator Sabo Mohammed, Provision of agricultural equipment for farmers in Dutse is N200m. In Bayelsa West which is the Senatorial District of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, promotion and development of fisheries and aquaculture in Alebiri- Ekeremoh LGA is 200m. In Edo North, the Senatorial district of Senator Francis Alimikhena, provision of agricultural equipment for farms in Etsako East, West and Central is 200m. In Kogi East which is the Senatorial District of Senator Isah Jibrin, provision of agricultural equipment for farmers in Dekina LGA is N200m while in Kwara north, Gombe North, Akwa Ibom north, Cross River central and north, the amount is N200m. In Lagos West, the Senatorial District of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, empowerment, training in boat operations and fishing for rural fishermen in Badagry, Ojo, Amuo-Odofin, Ifako, Ijaiye and Agege is put at N1.0b. In the document, Repairs and rehabilitation of country primary and secondary schools and construction of a block of the classroom at Ichi is N250m; procurement of tricycles for women cooperative society organizations in South West is put at N735m and Procurement of motorcycles for rural cooperatives in Abia is N800m. In Delta North, the Senatorial District of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, supply of tricycles (keke) to Aniocha north, Aniocha south, Oshimili south, Oshimili north federal Constituency is N237m; Supply of operational utility to Aniocha north, Aniocha south, Oshimili south, Oshimili north federal constituency–N142m and Supply of operational utility to Aniocha north, Aniocha south, Oshimili south, Oshimili north federal constituency is N143m. There is the Construction of ICT training center with 500 seating capacity to Aniocha north, Aniocha south, Oshimili south, Oshimili north federal constituency put at N237m; Strategic empowerment for women and youths training on agricultural produce forAniocha north, Aniocha South, Oshimili South, Oshimili north federal constituency is N250m and Strategic empowerment for women supply of deep freezers to women at Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili south, Oshimili north federal constituency put at N50m. Still in Delta North, Light up community (all-in-one) solar street light with lithium battery 6000 lumens with PIR at Aniocha north, Aniocha south, Oshimili South, Oshimili north federal constituency is N180m and Construction of town halls in 6 communities in Aniocha North, Aniocha south, Oshimili south, Oshimili north federal constituency is put at N285m. Also in the document, Upgrade of Obele Oniwala playfield to the mini stadium, Surulere, Lagos state will cost N142m and Upgrade of Shonibare recreational centre to mini-stadium Surulere put at N132. In Niger East, the Senatorial District of Senator Sani Musa, supply of empowerment materials, sewing/grinding/food processing machines and motorcycles for women and youths is put at N120m, just as supply of tricycles in Burnin-Kudu/Buji federal constituency, Jigawa state is N100m and Supply of fertilizers and agricultural support facilities for people of Burnin-Kudu/Buji federal constituency is N100m In the Document, for the erection of solar street light in some communities, N100m has been appropriated; Supply of chairs in school at Oshodi, Isolo, Mushin, Ajeromi and Ojo LGA with N100m appropriated as well as light up community (all-in-one) solar street light with lithium battery 6000 lumens with PIR at some selected locations to cost 100m. In the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, N700 million has been appropriated for Installation of all-in-one solar-powered street lights across the eight LGAs of Delta Central Senatorial District, namely Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Ethiope East Ethiope West, Udu, Okpe, Sapele and Uvwie (N100 million each). This is the Senatorial District of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege. Still in this Ministry, a new Senator and Senator representing Borno Central, Senator Kassim Shettima, N500 million was appropriated for Grants to youths and women in IDP camps in Borno Central Senatorial District, just as N400 million is for the Training and Support of civilian JTF in Jere/MMC/KAGA Federal Constituencies of Borno State. In Lagos Central, the Senatorial District of Senator Oluremi Tinubu, N300 million was appropriated for Vocational training and provision of empowerment materials to youths and women in Lagos Central Senatorial District.

Under the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, particularly under the National Lottery Trust Fund, Empowerment of youths and women, purchase of motorcycles, sewing machines, refrigerators and grinding machines in Gombe North senatorial district is N100m; Construction of maternity clinic and hospital equipment at Jalingo Ashaka , Funakaye LGA, Gombe North senatorial district is N460m.

In the Document, Construction and furnishing of block of two classrooms with office and provision of instructional materials in Doguwa/Tundun Wada Federal constituency, Kano state is N150m; Provision of all in one hybrid solar-powered street light in Marte/Monguno/Naganzai is put at N150m and Supply of sporting equipment to youths in Cross River is N100. Under the Ministry of Communications, Human capacity development and capacity building on crowdsourcing for unemployed graduates in Aflio/Oyo West/Atiba federal constituency is put at N150m; Provision of desktop and laptop for skill acquisition and knowledge information and communication technology in Niger East Senatorial district is N100m. In the Appropriation Bill report and under the Ministry of Defence, Construction of feeder roads in Isukwato/Umunneoch federal constituency is put at N400m; Provision of teaching and instructional materials, books etc for schools in some selected LGAs in the country is N1.0b; construction of blocks of classrooms in Borno and Katsina states is N250m; supply of laptops and writing materials to secondary schools in Borno state is N500m and Construction of classrooms with function in primary schools in Zarawuyaku and Fikayel is N500m. Also in the Document, Supply of instructional materials to various schools in NorthEast is N500m; Renovation of selected primary and secondary schools in northeast isN500m; supply and installation of internet e-learning facilities to selected locations in Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili South, Oshimili north federal constituency is N200m. Under Open University, Completion and commissioning of 13 study centres in Kano north senatorial district is N430m and Renovation of National Assembly complex will cost N37b; Constitution Review is N1.0b and Federal Government intervention in Zamfara/Katsina/Borno is N1.5b.