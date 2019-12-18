Vanguard Logo

Senate wants adequate funding for Nigerian Navy

On 9:43 pm
President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan

The Senate on Wednesday asked for proper funding of the Nigerian Navy to enable the Force to procure needed vessels to clear the over 150 vessel deficit.

The Senate said the funding would enable the navy to carry out its constitutional responsibilities without over depending on Private Maritime Logistics Support Companies (PMLSC).

This followed the adoption of the report of Joint Committees on Navy, Marine Transport and Finance and presented by the Chairman, George Sekibo, during the plenary.

Presenting the report, Sekibo said the Senate had on November 7, debated a motion on the illegal security activities by Messrs Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMSL) at the Safe Anchorage Area (SAA) of Lagos ports.

He said: “The motion referred the same to the joint committee to investigate the matter aimed at determining the legality of the operations; its revenue and security implications.

“The Senate unanimously agreed to investigate the matter due to its monumental security implications at the Nigerian sea and ports as well as failure to remit funds to the Federation account as alleged by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).”

The Senate also resolved that OMSL should be allowed to continue its operation until such a time when a better and more cost-effective system is put in place by the government. (NAN)

 

