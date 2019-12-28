Sen Abbo, others receive Humanitarian Awards

Kindly Share This Story:

Adamawa’s most anticipated award of the year, the Adamawa Celebrities and Achievers Awards (ACAA2019) was held on Saturday, December, 21st.

The 4th edition of the Adamawa Celebrities and Achievers Awards which took place at the Lelewal Hotel and Suites in Yola, was full of glitz and glamour, as popular Nigerian Senators, celebs turned up looking all elegant and classy.

Great performances made the night a truly engaging and entertaining one, in any case, the night was not just about performances, but also it was a night to remunerate creativity, innovation, leadership, expertise, and humanitarianism.

The ACAA2019 kicked off with a red carpet at about 3 PM while dignitaries were arriving and colouring the event with their beautiful smiles.

Fashionista and TV host, Rejoyze K’nan and Northern Nigeria’s most celebrated comedian, TUJENS hosted the 4th edition of the Adamawa Celebrities and Achievers Awards, which is formerly known as the Adamawa Entertainment Awards (ADEA).

Those honoured at the event, although conspicuously absent include His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for “Award for influence and philanthropist of the decade”, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani for “Mirror of the Society”, Senator Ishaku Abbo for “Beacon of Hope Award”, Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe for the “Award of Excellence in Recovery & Peace Building”, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako for the “Most Outstanding Senator (2018/19)”, Hon. Abdulrazak S. Namdas for the “Most Outstanding Rep Member 2019”, Hon. Zachariah D. Nyampa for the “Politician of the Year” and other honorary awards including; Dr Bitrus F. Chagwa for “Dynamic Personality of the Year”, Leader Leneke for the “Award of Excellence in Productivity”, Dr John Ngamsa for the “Entertainment Philanthropist of the Decade”, Mrs Aisha Yusuf Ishaku for “Female Entrepreneur of the Year”, Randy Radeno Haniel for “Inspiration of the Year”.

Others are, Amy Gaman for the “Humanitarian Ambassador of the Year”, Blessing Peter for “Youth & Women Advocate of the Year”, Favour Goodluck Christopher for the “Humanitarian Queen of the Year”.

Corporate bodies awarded included North East Innovation Hub for the “Innovation for Change Award”, and Labondo Discovery Hub for the “Corporate Impact Award”.

Various awards were given to the different artist for their works within the year in review, including some media channels.

Check out the full list of winners under the voting categories below.

Female Artiste of the Year

Fraggie

Stacy

Thravia

Thravee Enson

Micel Jarvis

Tesh

Male Artiste of the Year

Sayah Anthony

Zirra – WINNER

JOEVAN

Lord Benlee

TKlex

Mickey D Viper

1P

Gideon David

Gospel Song of the Year

Lord Benlee

ND James

Maxyflex

Sayah Anthony

Elisha Bello – WINNER

GWills

Gideon David

Trado Song of the Year

Albasheer Ismail

MargiBoi

JReal

1P

Ado Daukaka

Bashman

Gideon David – WINNER

Music Producer of the Year

Royaltee Beatz

TKlex

GWills

GBen

Big Benny – WINNER

Song of the Year

Lilkadi

JOEVAN

Lord Benlee

Maxyflex

IBEE

Mickey D Viper – Made in Adamawa

1P – Girl Child (WINNER)

Phils Emjay

Zirra

Music Video of the Year

TKlex – Yar Kano WINNER

Elzz – Temperature

Jurica – Fine Girl

Casmel Ft. Buzex – Miracle

Jreal – Nana

Richard Sojah – Sujada

Arewa Artiste of the Year

BOC Madaki (Honored, Non-Voting)

King of Comedy

MC Parrot (Honored, Non-Voting)

Video Director of the Year

One Click – WINNER

Director Sems

Willis Creations

Next rated

Wizdokto

Marakberry MK

Flablaiss

Kedon Makaveli

Bolskid Maestro

Jaycloud – WINNER

TV Station of The Year

TV Gotel

ATV Yola

Viewer TV

Radio Station of the Year

FM Gotel – WINNER

ABC Yola

Fombina FM

News Blog of the Year

The Periscope Global

News Rendezvous

TG News

Fombina Times

Arewa Cool Music – WINNER

Naths Blog

Mubi Xclusives

The News Hawk

The Almajiri Nigeria

Hookup TV Blog

Fashion House of the Year

Liyastic Stitches

Seth Designs – WINNER

Makeup Artist of the Year

Beauty by Bee

Shelz Makeup – WINNER

Tilas Beauty

Vanguard

