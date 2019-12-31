Breaking News
Translate

Seek 7 days’ approval before hosting any event, LASG mandates planners

On 5:24 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Rail project: LASG announces road closure in Agege
Lagos State Government

The Lagos State Government ( LASG) on Tuesday said that  event centres and club operators should  seek government’s approval seven days before hosting any event or party to avoid being sanctioned.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said  this  in a statement.

READ ALSO:Rail project: LASG announces road closure in Agege(Opens in a new browser tab)

Oladeinde said that the new directive  was a follow-up to an earlier one issued a week ago  to event centres and clubs owners who were preparing for an event.

He said that the earlier directive had stated  that stakeholders in the hospitality industry must first  notify  the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) before staging their events.

The commissioner explained that the approval would enable  LASTMA to make adequate traffic management and parking arrangements in and around areas where  such events would be holding.

He said that it was to prevent unnecessary  gridlock.

The commissioner said  that, henceforth, any operator that negated the directive would  be sanctioned accordingly by the state government.

“It is now mandatory for all event centres/clubs and similar organisations in the state to obtain written approvals or consent from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), at least, one week before the party or event.

“This will allow LASTMA to plan for the management of the events such that, there will be free vehicular movement in and around the venue of the event, without obstructing traffic,” Oladeinde said.

The commissioner noted that illegal parking of vehicles on roads by event attendees and other merry makers had always resulted in  gridlocks in the metropolis.

According to him, with this new arrangement, LASTMA will work with operators to plan for  an efficient traffic management during and after such events to ease free flow of traffic.

He urged operators of event centres, clubs and other places of attraction across the state to abide by the rules and regulations of the state.

“Any commercial event centre, club or lounge that fails to obtain written approval from LASTMA for effective traffic planning will, henceforth, be shut down.

“Such  may not be re-opened until their owners must have  paid the necessary and  stipulated fines,” Oladeinde said.

The commissioner said that the relevant sections of the State Traffic Laws that guide the operation of event centres and clubs in the State were  still in place.

He warned that the state government would not hesitate to apply the law on any  event centre or club that  errs.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!