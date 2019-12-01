Second Ibadan Affordable Art Show holds Dec

By Prisca Sam-Duru

All is set for the second edition of the Ibadan Affordable Art Fair, which is scheduled to hold from the 6th – 8th December, 2019.

The opening day of the three-day event will be strictly for invited guests only, while the subsequent days will be open to the general public and all art lovers.

The second Ibadan Affordable Art Fair will feature works by various Artists of whom 70% are Ibadan based who will be exhibiting works in diverse mediums including; Ceramics, embroidery, photography, sculpture and paintings.

Highlights of the Fair will include but not limited to:

Music, children’s art class, poetry and so many other exciting programmes aimed at helping to revive art and culture in the ancient city.

According to the initiator of the project, MsOyindaAdelumola, The Ibadan Affordable Art Fair as an “idea, came about because Ibadan was once the centre of art and culture and we want to put Ibadan back on the map for art, making it a focus and locus in addition to Lagos, which is already densely concentrated by expanding the market for art away from Lagos and bringing more people to the art collecting fold. We eagerly look forward to seeing you there and hosting you to another delightful and revealing art fair.”

