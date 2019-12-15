Second edition of ‘Edo Pikin Undiluted’ holds in Benin City December 23

By Ayo Onikoyi

Jonathan Gbadamosi, widely known as Edo Pikin charted a new course for his career last year when he set Benin City, Edo State ablaze with the maiden edition of his signature show ‘Edo Pikin Undiluted’. Riding on the huge success of last year, the humour merchant is set for another bigger and better show on December 23, 2019 at the Da Civic Centre on the popular Airport Road, Benin City.

This year’s edition which has been themed “Story of a Married Man” boasts of an ensemble of notable names in Nigerian comedy sphere. I Go Dye, I Go Save, Akpororo, Acapella, Destalker, Real Warri Pikin, Erigga, Maleke, Orezi, Josh2funny, Efex, Youngest Landlord, Mimiko, MC Pashun, MC Casino, Koboko Master and Amaze as well as a long list of talented upcoming comic acts are on the bill to perform.

The ‘Edo Pikin Undiluted’ show which has been applauded by the State government and welcomed by the people has breathed a new lease of life into Edo State entertainment industry not only by the quality of the array of superstar comedians it brings to the table but also by the platform he created in giving upcoming indigenous comedians wings to fly and share same stage with their idols.

Edo Pikin, born Jonathan Gbadamosi, hails from Ihievbe, Owan East Local Government area of Edo State. He is a graduate of theatre and media arts of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma. He is a comedian, MC, actor, event manager and a fashion designer. His career in the entertainment space started in 2009 and he has since performed at premium shows, both locally and internationally. He’s a social media sensation known as #ogakpatakpata, a name he derived from his awesome, intelligent and educational comedy skits.

Vanguard