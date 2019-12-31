Sanwo-Olu declares free bus ride on New Year

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared free bus ride for commuters in Lagos on New Year’s Day to various designated routes.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had introduced same measure on Christmas Day, last week.

The Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, said the Governor was keen to see to the growth of public transport hence, his commitment to the Strategic Transport Master Plan, STMP.

Two bus operators–Primero Transport Services Limited, PTSL, and Lagos Bus Services Limited, LBLS, will offer free bus services on their designated routes.

She said this has been further affirmed by his commitment to bringing the Blue Line and Red Line Rail projects to passenger operation within the life of his administration as well as secure investors for four other rail lines recently advertised for expression of interest.

Akinajo urged residents to keep faith with the government as it explores every avenue to improve public transport and traffic management to ease the mobility of residents and reduce congestion.

“It also aimed at encouraging vehicle owners to use public transport during the holiday and reduce congestion on the roads,” she said.

PTSL will run Ikorodu – TBS, Ikorodu – Oshodi, Yaba – Oyingbo and Ikorodu – Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu enjoined Lagosians to celebrate in peaceful atmosphere.

Vanguard News Nigeria

