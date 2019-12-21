Safety & security tips for the yuletide season

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samson Ajobiewe

As we all bid farewell to 2019, let’s allow the sun sets safely and give 2020 an arrival free from mishaps of the yule seasons euphoria. Holidays are great opportunities to enjoy time with family and friends, celebrate life, be grateful, and reflect on what’s important and positive projections of the next decade. They are also a time to appreciate the gift of life, appraisals, and merriment.

Most of these activities are done unsafely or in an unsafe environment, Life happens, also Injuries, incidents, accidents, other dangerous occurrences can happen anywhere-anytime and some often occur during the holiday period. You can prevent these mishaps.. so here are some holiday tips to support your efforts for health and safety this season.

Beware of fire; most residential fires occur during this period. Keep candles away from children, pets, walkways, trees, and curtains. Do not overload electrical outlets with too many decorations and devices. Don’t use generators, grills, or other gasoline- or charcoal-burning devices inside your homes or garage, monitor candles and fireplace fires and extinguish them before leaving the house or bedtime and don’t forget to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

Kids and other minors are at high risk for injuries; Keep a watchful eye on your kids when they’re eating and playing. Keep potentially dangerous toys, food, drinks, household items, choking hazards (like coins and hard candy), and other objects out of kids’ reach. Learn how to provide early treatment for children who are choking. Make sure toys are used properly. Develop rules about acceptable and safe behaviors, including using electronic media.



Stress is real, the holidays don’t need to take a toll on your health and pocketbook. Keep your commitments and spending in check. Balance work, home, and play. Get support from family and friends. Keep a relaxed and positive outlook. Make sure to get proper sleep.



Travel safely; whether you’re traveling across town or around the world, help ensure your trip is safe. Don’t drink and drive, and don’t let someone else drink and drive. Wear a seat belt every time you drive or ride in a motor vehicle. Always buckle your child in the car using a child safety seat, or seat belt appropriate for his/her height, weight, and age.



Food safety; Handle and prepare food safely as you prepare holiday meals, keep yourself and your family safe from food-related illness. Wash hands and surfaces often. Avoid cross-contamination by keeping raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs (including their juices) away from ready-to-eat foods and eating surfaces. Cook foods to the proper temperature. Refrigerate promptly. Do not leave perishable foods out for more than two hours.



Good hygiene and housekeeping; keeping hands clean is one of the most important steps you can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. Wash your hands with soap and clean running water, and rub them together for at least 20 seconds. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. If you don’t have tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow, not your hands.



Security, shop online safely with known businesses, avoid shopping online through pop-up ads as they may be phishing scams or contain malware, going about with large amount of cash, keep gifts and other items away from windows where they can’t be seen by outsiders, if you are traveling for the season ask your neighbor to keep eyes on your compound and make it feel occupied, keep your journey plans off social media, keep all documents that carry your bio-data and financial activities off waste bin, beware of your surroundings always-if you see something, say something.

Use step ladders instead of climbing on furniture when hanging decorations and accessing heights.

Wear a helmet when riding a bicycle or skateboarding to help prevent head injuries.



Make use of a life jacket when boat cruising. Beware of wet floors and ensure good housekeeping. Keep vaccinations up to date.



For those that will be will be clubbing, visiting beaches, Cinemas, and other attractive places, use the above hints and checklists, don’t dice your safety with faith and don’t betray yourself

