Rights group empowers 100 indigent women in Abia

By UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

UMUAHIA- Not less than 100 indigent women from the 6 council area of Abia South senatorial zone, Abia State, have benefited from an empowerment programme by nongovernmental group, Women for Change Initiative and Equity Organization.

Items of empowerment handed over to the beneficiaries include; 21, 20 sewing machines, 30 hair dressing units, 50 wrappers, cash, among others.

Speaking at the occasion, Coordinator of the Women for Change Initiative and Equity Organization, Lady Jane Ogbauta, explained that he decided to empower the women in various skills, businesses and financial grants to make them self dependent.

Ogbauta said she was motivated to establish the organization due to the outcry of Abia Women whom have been suffering as a result of hard times in the society.

She stated that the various beneficiaries had been trained in various skills like hair dressing, cloth making, among others and urged Abia women to learn to assist their fellow women.

“This is an empowerment programme for women by the Women for Change Initiative and Equity Organization. We decided to donate these items to empower women to be self reliant. All the beneficiaries have been trained in the various skills such as hair dressing, cloth making, among others. The empowerment programme is being done in phases, we have started with Abia South zone; the next one will be for Abia Central while the grand finale will be in Abia North.”

Vanguard

