Rerun: Stop fighting Igini, come test your popularity, group urges Akpabio, APC

A socio-political group, the One Nigeria Movement (ONM) has advised the Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio to come and test his popularity at the re-run election in Essien Udim rather than hiding behind the cover of a nebulous group, the Forum of APC Aspirants to malign the sterling reputation of the Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Mike Igini.

Earlier this week, the so-called group, Forum of APC Aspirants, in a press release riddled with grammatical errors and disjointed grammar, asked for the removal of Mr Igini as the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State.

Vanguard