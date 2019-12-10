Breaking News
Translate

Rerun: Stop fighting Igini, come test your popularity, group urges Akpabio, APC

On 2:22 pmIn Newsby
Akpabio, Buhari, NDDC, Niger Delta
Godswill Akpabio

A socio-political group, the One Nigeria Movement (ONM) has advised the Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio to come and test his popularity at the re-run election in Essien Udim rather than hiding behind the cover of a nebulous group, the Forum of APC Aspirants to malign the sterling reputation of the Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Mike Igini.

Also read: Keystone Bank promotes climate action, sustainability through Principles for Responsible Banking

Earlier this week, the so-called group, Forum of APC Aspirants, in a press release riddled with grammatical errors and disjointed grammar, asked for the removal of Mr Igini as the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!