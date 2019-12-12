Reps’ Works C’mtee queries Julius Berger’s capacity to handle big projects concurrently

…as construction fails to deliver Abuja-Kaduna-Kano-Zaria road with a stipulated period

…directs immediate reopening of completed portions

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives Committee on Works has questioned the capacity of Messers Julius Berger to handle big and sprawling constructions projects simultaneously without slowing down on others.

This was contained in a communiqué raised at the end of a two-day meeting with the German company at the House and signed by the Chairman, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar yesterday.

The Committee had met with the company, the ministry of works and other stakeholders to ascertain the state of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano-Zaria road which had been under construction for a long time.

The total contract sum of the project is placed at N155 billion and the delivery time is 36 months.

The work progress of work is at 26.7% after 18 months into the 36-month completion period and after the government had paid N50 billion representing one-third of the money.

The committee now strongly doubts the capacity of Julius Berger to deliver the remaining 73.3% in the next 18 months.

To this end, the committee has demanded a monthly progress report on the stretch from the Ministry of Works and Housing

It also resolved to invite the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP to brief it on the Certificate of “No Objection” issued on the proposed 3rd lane on the Abuja -Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road.

The committee also resolved to invite Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, to provide it with all the details of payment made to Julius Berger and the justifications for those payments.

The lawmakers also asked Julius Berger to confirm that they have received to date, 32% representing N50,856,044,301.27 of the total contract sum.

Other resolutions of the Committee included a directive to the construction company to immediately open up the completed but closed portions of the road to traffic; attend to the portholes littered on the road.

The Committee also resolved to carry out an oversight function on the road immediately.

