James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The gubernatorial candidate of the Allied People’s Movement in the March 9 governorship election in Ogun State, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) AbdulKabir Adekunle Akinlade has disclosed that the ongoing rebranding of secretariat, buses and other party properties belonging to APM to APC official emblem and colours was not meant to kick start the race towards 2023 governorship election, but it was a total loyalty to the APC.

Akinlade, who made the disclosure while responding to a rumour going around Abeokuta, Ogun state capital that the rebranding of secretariat, campaign buses and other properties earlier used for APM electioneering in the last elections to APC was targeted at 2023 governorship race, dispelled the rumour, saying the rejoining of the party is based on total loyalty to the APC and not about 2023 general elections.

Akinlade, APM governorship candidate in the last elections, who spoke through a press release issued in Abeokuta by Alao Azeez Adelani, Media Aide to Akinlade, read, “Our attention has been drawn to a malicious information orchestrated and peddled around to mislead the general public that Allied People’s Movement (APM) buses have been rebranded to signify Hon. Adekunle Akinlade’s campaign interest for the 2023 Guber race.

“We wish to state unequivocally that upon Allied People’s Movement loyalists return to All Progressives Congress on Monday 23rd December 2019, all APM properties including campaign buses are scheduled for the rebrand and this will commence soon.

“We hereby implore the general public to disregard the circulated pictures of rebranded buses indicating Hon. Adekunle Akinlade’s interest in 2023 as it is designed to cause disaffection, confusion and heat up the polity.

It would be recalled that Adekunle Akinlade, Ogun state governorship candidate of APM in the 2019 general elections was once an aspirant of APC but his inability to secure APC governorship ticket owing to former Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s political attachment and infighting within the APC family in the build-up to governorship poll forced Akinlade and his supporters who are Ex-Governor Amosun’s loyalists out of APC.

But the event of last Monday changed the political rhythm in the APC as Akinlade and his supporters rejoined APC, having received President Muhammadu Buhari and Adam’s Oshiomole-led APC’s blessings, coupled with the pardon which APC had earlier granted Akinlade’s political godfather, Ex-Governor Amosun and some other party chieftains who were earlier suspended for anti-party activities.

“Finally, we appeal to the good people of Ogun state and all our supporters to await further directive on the rebranding”, the release stated.

