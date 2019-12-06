Rainoil Tennis Open: Imeh, Emmanuel power into quarterfinals

Two tennis players, Joseph Imeh and Sylvester Emmanuel, have qualified for the quarterfinals in their respective games in the ongoing Rainoil Tennis Open, men single defending champion.

Christian Paul, who was seeded 13, Imeh had to dig in deep to win at 7/6 (3), 5/1 to move closer to the title race.

It was at a tight first set, and Paul’s level tailed off in the second set as he retired due to injury.

Imeh’s opponent in Friday’s quarterfinal fixtures will be Godsgift Timibra, who advanced at the expense of Clifford Enosoregbe.

Enosoregbe had carved out an early break against Timibra in the third game of the first set at 1-2.

While serving in the fourth game, the former national champion double faulted for 40-40 and reacted quite angrily, hitting the ball to the other side of the court where it met Timibra.

It was a different ball game for Emmanuel as he had an easy game playing against Paul Emmanuel, who he outplayed in two straight sets of 6/3, 6/2, to keep his hope of adding the Rainoil Tennis Open crown to the CBN title he won in June.

Also, through to the quarter-finals are Chima Michael and Thomas.

Chima rallied sensationally from a set down to knock out 3rd seed, Uche Oparaoji, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4, while 4th seed, Otu outclassed Joseph Iyorovbe 6-0, 6-2 to remain in the title chase.

In the ladies’ singles, tournament number one seed, Oyinlomo Quadre, produced a near-perfect performance to beat Loveth Donatus as she moved into the quarter-finals.

Bidding for her third straight national title, the 16-year-old Quadre surrendered just a game in a comprehensive 6-0, 6-1 victory.

The talented youngster will next take on 5th seed, Patience Onebamhoin, who advanced following a 6-1, 3-1 (rtd) win over Bukola Olowu, who retired due to injury midway through the second set.

Fourth seed, Christie Agugbom defeated youngster, Oiza Yakubu, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals.

The contest- a repeat of their quarter-final encounter which Agugbom won- began with Yakubu breaking in the opening game of the first set, but Agugbom broke back immediately for 1-1.

Both players would again trade breaks, before staying on serve until the 10th game, where Agugbom broke to take the set.

Second seed Aanu Aiyegbusi kept up her fine form as she eased past Toyin Asogba 6-3, 6-0 to also join the quarter-final train, while Ibironke Oladipo made light work of Amala Nwokolo, winning 6-1, 6-0.(NAN)

