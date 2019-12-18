Rack Centre wins Data Centre Operations award in London

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Data colocation centre, Rack Centre, has won the operations team of the year award at the global data centre dynamics, DCD, award ceremony held in London recently.

The DCD award is a global award that recognises excellence in data centre industry.

The DCD judges said Rack Centre operations team’s performance excellently in the data centre operation management despite a very challenging operating terrain, characterised by lack of reliable grid power and limited access to skill sets.

The judges added that Rack Centre team has continued to achieve set objectives at Nigeria’s first carrier-neutral Tier III colocation data centre, using purely local talent and 100 percent uptime of the data centre facility.

Reacting to the award, Chief Operating Officer of Rack Centre, Ezekiel Egboye, said: “Availability is the most critical goal and Rack Centre Operations Team have put in place processes, procedures to deliver 100 percent availability of services and infrastructure since launch, and an outstanding track record of customer satisfaction.

“Rack Centre operates the most comprehensive Tier III certified ecosystem of carriers, ISPs and content distribution networks in West Africa.”

Rack Centre is not new to winning DCD awards as its Head of Data Centre Infrastructure, Sunday Opadijo, won the Data Centre Manager of the Year award in2018. Rack Centre also won the Data Centre Impact award for Europe, Middle East and Africa in 2015.

