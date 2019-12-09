Queen’s College principal urges parents to help in moulding girls into future leaders

The Principal, Queen’s College Lagos, Dr (Mrs) Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye on Monday, called on parents of its newly admitted students to join hands with management in moulding the girls into future leaders of repute.

Yakubu-Oyinloye made the call at the matriculation ceremony for new intakes for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 350 JSS1 students and few others for JSS2 and SS1 took the matriculation oath at the ceremony.

She said that counselling and continuous admonishing were keys in achieving greatness and academic excellence.

“I want parents of these new intakes especially to join hands with the college in moulding these young ones.

“Ensure that their fees are also paid on time as well as provide them with all their needs and provide counselling and admonition as required.

“Discipline and grooming of the child should be a joint effort between the school and the home. You need to spend time with your children, do not abandon them to the school.

“Finally, take time to pray for your children because unless the Lord builds a house, the labourers build in vain, ” she admonished.

The principal also advised the new students to be determined to put in their best in Queen’s College to enable them to pass on a very brightly gleaming and brightly burning torch.

Yakubu-Oyinloye lauded the efforts of the Federal Government in ensuring that the college continued to remain the flagship college for girls in the country.

She also expressed delight at the contribution of the old girls of the college over the years, in a bid to ensure that their alma Mata returned to its glory days.

Also speaking, Mrs Modupe Adeyinka-Oni, Executive Director, Standard Bearers School in Lekki, urged the newly admitted students to ensure that they sustained the age-long tradition of excellence the college was known for.

Adeyinka -Oni, also the guest speaker at the event, urged the students to challenge themselves by thinking critically and come up with solutions to challenges of the digital age.

“You must be prepared to always think out of the box as the future of work has changed and so you too must shift.

“In all, be focused, disciplined within and outside the school, learn to adapt, be creative and show resilience,” she said.