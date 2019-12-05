PTI Student constructs electric powered Tricycle

A final year student of Electrical/Electronic Engineering and Mechanical Engineering Departments at Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, PTI, has designed and constructed electric powered tricycle in Nigeria.

This development is the first of its kind in the country. The Principal and Chief Executive of the institution, Prof. Sunny E. Iyuke and the Director of Engineering of the Institute, Engr. Samuel I. Ukwuaba were seen test-driving the Electric Powered Tricycle.

Bellow are photos:

Vanguard