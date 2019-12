Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 match at Monaco on Sunday evening has been called off due to forecast heavy storms.

The fixture “will be postponed to a later date” Monaco announced.

PSG are five points clear of Marseille with Monaco in 14th, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Last weekend in France two people died as floodwaters swamped cars and turned roads into rivers.

VANGUARD