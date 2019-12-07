Provost hails Buhari for support to Ebonyi Federal Agric College

Prof. Justina Mgbada, Provost, Federal College of Agriculture, Ishiagu, Ebonyi state, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the Federal Government’s numerous supports to the institution.

Mgbada, who gave the commendation on Saturday in an interview with newsmen, stressed that the support had made the institution achieve most of its goals.

The provost said that the numerous infrastructural strides recorded by the institution were due to the timely release of funds by the Federal Government under the leadership of Buhari.

“The president’s immense support has made the college well-positioned to focus seriously on its core mandate, which is training of broad-minded, tolerant and self reliant citizens who can compete globally.

“The conferment of award of fellowship to the president during our 44th combined convocation ceremony was in appreciation of all these contributions and support for the institution.

She also commended Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi for his support to the institution, noting that it had been integrated into the state government’s economic policies, especially in agriculture.

“The governor has been a good and hospitable landlord and has ensured that peaceful and mutual relationship exists between the institution and the host community, Ishiagu.

“We also thank the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, for his support, and the private sector for its contributions towards the growth of the institution.

She said that the convocation ceremony, which witnessed the graduation of 2,512 students, was for the combined 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 academic sessions.

“The graduands were found worthy both in learning and character, as the ceremony ensured that all deserving students since I assumed office in January 2015 have all graduated.

“The National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) has accredited most of the college’s academic programmes, as the college trains students at National (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) levels.

“It, therefore, provides skilled middle-level manpower to the nation, having more than 200 hectares of land, with 60 percent practical academic programme and 40 percent theory.

