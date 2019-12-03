Breaking News
President Buhari departs Daura

President Buhari
President Buhari departs Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday departed from his home town of Daura in Katsina State after a five-day official engagements.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buhari was in Daura to perform the ground breaking ceremony of the newly established University of Transportation.

NAN reports that the president spent five days in Daura before departing the ancient town at 9:42 am in a presidential chopper marked NAF-540 on Tuesday.

NAN reports that hundreds of persons, mostly politicians and other well wishers were on hand to bid the president farewell as he took off at the Daura helipad.(NAN)

