Practice unicameral legislature as done by sensible nations — PRP

Says to cut cost of governance by abolishing bicameral legislature

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari led-government to reduce the cost of governance by abolishing bicameral legislature to adopt unicameral assembly.

He said salaries of lawmakers were described as the highest pay in the world.

The National Chairman of the party, Malam Falalu Bello, made the call on Tuesday at the maiden edition of PRP Media Dialogue in Abuja.

Bello said that the country would grow if the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration could reduce the cost of governance to revamp the economy, tackle insecurity and corruption.

“If the Nation is to grow, this can be achieved by reducing the cost of the legislature to the economy which is one of highest, if not the highest, in the world by reducing its budget to no more than half.

“Government should abolish the bicameral legislature and make it unicameral as done by sensible and sensitive nations in recent history.

“Nigeria is a poor nation and cannot afford a bicameral assembly paying itself so handsomely without any checks on its expenditures.

“We would be with the president if he initiates a serious downward review of the costs of the National Assembly to the nation,” the party’s chairman said.

He said that the Federal Government should reduce expenditures at the executive arm, beginning with the highest level of government, especially the presidency.

“We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to have the courage of looking into and implementing in whole or in part the Oronsanye Report as a means of reducing the executive cost of governance in Nigeria,” he said, as reported by NAN.

vanguard