Power supply drops to 753MW from 4,008MW

…As TCN struggles to restore supply after blackout

By Udeme Akpan

Power supply has dropped from 4,008 megawatts (MW) to 753MW, indicating a loss of 3,255MW, as the Transition Company of Nigeria, TCN, struggles to ‘synchronise’ the system after the nationwide blackout, occasioned by the strike of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE.

The latest report obtained by Vanguard from the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, today stated: “On December 12, 2019, average energy sent out was 753 MW/H (down by 1392.99MW/h from the previous day). 2,885.5MW was not generated due to unavailability of gas.

“170MW was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure, while 311MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from the unavailability of distribution infrastructure. 0MW was recorded as losses due to water management.

“The power sector lost an estimated N1,618,000,000 (One Billion Six Hundred and Eighteen Million Naira) on December 12, 2019 due to constraints from insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.”

It added: “The dominant constraint on December 12, 2019, was due to unavailability of gas – constraining a total of 2,885.5MW from being available on the grid.”

Prior to the blackout, another report obtained by Vanguard had stated: “On December 9, 2019, average energy sent out was 4,008MW/H (up by 159.19MW/H from the previous day). 3,122.5MW was not generated due to unavailability of gas.”

The managing director, TCN, Mr Usman Mohammed, did not respond when Vanguard repeatedly called for comments.

Vanguard News Nigeria.