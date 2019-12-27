Police officer shoots young man dead in Lagos

On 4:50 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:
Police Sergeant Lukmon Akanbi
Sergeant Lukmon Akanbi

By Evelyn Usman

A 39-year-old man, Ramon Adeniyi was shot dead by a Police Sergeant, at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island area of Lagos.

The killer cop, Lukmon Akanbi, attached to Victoria Island Police Division, has been arrested on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

The Police Sergeant with Force number 44840, said to be on patrol at the area, had a fracas with late Adeniyi, who was returning from an outing at about 4.20 am.

ALSO READ: Controversy trails killing of Ngige’s kinsman in place of cow

In the process, he pulled the trigger of his service pistol on the defenceless man.

The command Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, confirmed the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!