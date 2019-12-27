Police officer shoots young man dead in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

A 39-year-old man, Ramon Adeniyi was shot dead by a Police Sergeant, at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island area of Lagos.

The killer cop, Lukmon Akanbi, attached to Victoria Island Police Division, has been arrested on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

The Police Sergeant with Force number 44840, said to be on patrol at the area, had a fracas with late Adeniyi, who was returning from an outing at about 4.20 am.

In the process, he pulled the trigger of his service pistol on the defenceless man.

The command Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, confirmed the incident.

