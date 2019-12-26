Police issue warning to masquerades in Igboland 

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Masquerades have been given the last warning in Imo state, not to block major highways during the festive period.

The warning according to the Imo state police command that they observed that the masquerades have caused an obstruction on the roads.

The Imo police command through the state police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, also added that the police will deal “decisively” with the said masquerades.

Other reasons for the warning by the police were outlined that “The Imo State Police Command has observed that masquerades have in the past especially during the Christmas and New Year periods indulged in the acts of obstruction of traffic flow, violence, assault and other forms of criminalities on innocent citizens and motorists along the highways.

“Masquerades should be localized in the village squares or masquerade houses and not on major roads as being experienced in the past.”

They further stated: “The Command, therefore, wishes to state unequivocally that it will deal decisively with any person or group of persons who may want to hide under the guise of any masquerade to disrupt or attempt to disrupt the peace and tranquillity being witnessed in the state.

“Parents and guardians are by this press release warned not to allow their children and wards to be used by such masquerades as any person(s) found complicit shall be arrested and prosecuted.”