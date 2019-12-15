Police arrest robbery gang who killed, threw driver’s corps into river 

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Edo State Police Command said it has arrested a four-man robbery gang who stabbed a cab driver and threw the corpse into Ikpoba River.

Names of the gang were given as Moses Osamudiamen, Chinedu Amah, Chinonso Ozuoro and Emmanuel Obikeze.

Police said the gang had hired the cab drier identified as Oghogho Okunbor but stabbed him along the way, tied him up and threw his body into the river.

They were said to have committed the crime on November 24, 2019.

The gang was said to have used his ATM to withdraw money from the deceased account and attempted to sell off his Toyota Camry.

Edo Police Commissioner, Lawal Tanko Jimeta, said the suspects were arrested after due intelligence.

He said the strategy he put in place helped led to the arrest of several persons involved in kidnapping, rape and other crimes.

Lawan said the suspects would soon be charged to court.

Vanguard News Nigeria.