Police arrest internet fraudster, fake grant operator

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Two suspected internet fraudsters are currently cooling off in one of the cells at the State Police Command Ikeja for internet fraud and operating fake grant scheme.

The suspects identified as Salami Olaide and Olamide Adeyemi were arrested by policemen on Saturday 21st December 2019 at about 4pm by Police patrol team from attached to Area F Command Ikeja.

It was learned that the suspects were intercepted with a Toyota Corolla with registration number KSF 462 FT at a pin-down point at Opebi linked bridge Ikeja.

It was gathered that upon reasonable suspicion, both the vehicle and the occupants were searched and some substances suspected to be hard drugs were recovered from them.

The investigation also revealed that the suspects are into cybercrime. Adeyemi Olamide has a Facebook account he opened posing as a female, using the name Sharon. One of his victims is Daniel Nix ‘m’ from California USA whom he defrauded of an iPhone and US dollars.

Meanwhile, Salami Olaide on the other hand, has an online platform known as grant and operating under the name Frank. He is posing as an agent of the company responsible for giving loans and assistant to people online. Once a prospective victim who required their services fills the application form online and pays the registration fees, he will block the victim.

Confirming their arrest, the spokesperson Lagos State police command said that there are lots of innocent Nigerians who became victims of such fraud. However, the victims of such fraud are enjoined to report at Area F Command Headquarters, Ikeja with evidence of transactions between them and the suspects. The suspects will soon be charged to Court”.

Similarly, a security guard Milacasupl Jackson and his accomplices have been arrested for stealing employers vehicle.

The suspects were arrested after Adeyankinnu Babajide, the Manager of Teeded Motors located at plot 7 Fagba close, Agidingbi Ikeja, reported at Alausa Police Station that on the 9th December 2019 at about 8:30am that he discovered that a Toyota Sienna car 2008 model valued N2.6m was missing and the security guard who is in possession of the keys was also not seen.

However, police detectives traced the vehicle to Kurata mechanic village Agidingbi, Ikeja. The security guard Milacasupl Jackson and his accomplices Peter Alfons and Mustapha Usman were arrested while negotiating for a buyer on Milacasupl Jackson was arrested on December 18th at about 2pm. The vehicle was recovered and handed over to the owner while the suspects were charged to Magistrate Court 12, Ogba and were remanded. Case adjourned to 7/1/2020 for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: