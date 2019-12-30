Police arrest armed robbery suspects in Abuja, foil kidnap attempt

Kindly Share This Story:

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja Police Command has debunked what it described as a misleading message being circulated in the social media claiming that“ bandits/kidnappers killed four (4) persons at Kabi Mangoro of Pegi axis”.

A statement by ASP Mariam Yusuf, Deputy PRO said, “On the contrary, the FCT Police Command swiftly responded to a distress call on 29th December 2019 and arrested two (2) suspected armed robbers at a robbery scene in Gbogu Village along Kabi Mangoro road at Pegi.

“The Police Operatives attached to Pegi Division were instantly deployed to the scene where they apprehended the two (2) suspects and disarmed them.

“Unfortunately, two victims of the robbery were killed following deep machete wounds inflicted on them by the suspects.

“Efforts are in place to arrest one of the suspects still at large.

“The Commissioner of Police has launched a discreet investigation into the incident.

“While commiserating with the families of the deceased persons, the Command urges residents to remain calm and reiterates its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

