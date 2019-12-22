Breaking News
PinPoint Media hosts 50 young actors

By Ayo Onikoyi

PinPoint Media on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 hosted 50 young actors at an event tagged ‘Actor-Producer Parley’. He said this at the Actor-Producer Parley hosted by PinPoint Media for 50 young actors on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.The interactive session between Nollywood producers and 50 young actors, had in attendance Writer, Director, Producer, Chris Ihidero; Director, Producer, Femi Ogunsanwo; Director, Producer, Emmanuel Uduma, and others.

During the session, these young actors shared their struggles in the industry and asked questions that will help them navigate their careers better, invest in self-growth and position themselves rightly in the ever-growing Industry.

“Knockout Blessing” star, Ade Laoye also gave a piece of profound advice to the young actors, saying,

“Never let your talent be in question.”

Femi Ogunsanwo, who talked about work ethics with the budding actors, said,

“It’s a game of referral, put in your A-game with strong work ethics and watch it move mountains.”

The event, created to connect people through conversations, also featured a film show and an afternoon of food and drinks.

