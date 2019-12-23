PDP wades into Dickson, Wike’s dispute

Kindly Share This Story:

…Activates reconciliation machinery

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday, waded into the disagreement between Governors Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, over recent disputes between the two states.

In a release signed by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP national leadership said: “having noted the issues, it has activated the party’s internal reconciliation mechanism to settle the matter amicably.”

The statement read: “The PDP recognizes that the tone of disagreements between the two respected governors were skin-deep and only borne out of their love and zeal for their respective states.

“The PDP leadership hereby urges both Governors Wike and Dickson, as eminent leaders and front line stakeholders in our party, to sheathe their swords while the leadership harmoniously resolves the issue.

“We, therefore, assure all our leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our great party, particularly in Rivers and Bayelsa states, to remain calm and united, as the issue is already being resolved.

“The PDP restates that it remains one big indivisible family and will not allow anything to undermine its unity and focus especially at this trying time in the history of our nation.”

Governor Wike on Monday reportedly made some uncomplimentary remarks about his Bayelsa state counterpart following a frosty relationship between the two that is yet to show any sign of abating.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: