PDP to presidency: Publish details of your expenditures

By Dirisu Yakubu & Loveth Chukwuemeka, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has challenged the Presidency to lead by example by publishing details of its spending and financial transactions as an impetus to enforce its recent financial reporting directives on Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

This is even as the party tasked the Presidency to publish details, including the

beneficiaries, purpose and amount of each payment, in line with the Presidential directive to the MDAs.

In a statement issued on Monday by the national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it was not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari to “issue spending directives to MDAs, without his Presidency, which received billions of naira in budgetary allocation, leading by example.”

Continuing, the statement added that “Nigerians deserve to know how much is allocated to the Presidency, the various expenditure subheads, process of award of contracts, the contractors, the beneficiaries, amounts paid and payment system.

“Perhaps such would explain why certain individuals who are close to the Presidency live in ostentatious opulence and flaunt very expensive lifestyle in the same country where millions of citizens wallow in abject poverty, hunger, homelessness and disease.

“It is worrisome that the Buhari Presidency has failed to make details of its yearly budget and expenditure public, despite several demands for openness, which raises anxieties and allegations of huge sleazes and corrupt concealments against certain officials and cabal in the Presidency.

“The PDP recalls several ugly scenarios around the Presidency, including that arrest, in October, of a suspected scammer, Abdulrauf Illyasu, who even enjoyed an office accommodation within the safety and cover of the Presidential villa.

“This is in addition to the arrest of a said confidant of Mr. President, Nasir Danu, at Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom, for alleged international passport scam and money laundering while allegedly ferrying currencies for persons said to be close to the Presidency.

“The PDP also reminds Nigerians of the case of the former aide to the First Lady, Mr. Baba-Inna, arrested for alleged financial fronting as well as the confession of one Amina Mohammed who, while being paraded by the Department of State Services, DSS, in 2018, stated in public that persons close to the Presidency were involved in serial fraud and looting of public resources under the cover of the

