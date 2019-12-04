PDP to APC: Your ‘coup’ against democracy unacceptable



…Says ruling party’s one-party idea will fail By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told the All Progressives Congress, APC that its “coup” against democracy in Nigeria cannot stand, in spite of what it called its orchestration of forceful seizure of the .electoral processes.

This is as the party insisted that no amount of blackmail, innuendos, threats and direct attacks by the ruling party will make it to drop its people-based demands for electoral reforms that will return the country to the democratic practice that engenders respect to the rights of citizens for free, fair, clean, clear and credible elections.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday, the party said the resort to blackmail by the APC “is part of its diversionary tactics to enable it sustain its “coup” against democracy through the use of state apparatus of power and paid hoodlums to unleash brute force, arbitrary arrests, bloodletting and killings to terrorize and suppress Nigerians, snatch their franchise and continue to seize power with impunity.”

The statement further added: “The reign of violence has been followed with annexation of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, alteration of election results, violation of constitutional provisions and threats to institutions of democracy including political parties, the judiciary and civil society groups.

“Such impunity, violations and political brigandage are not part of the tenets of democracy and Nigerians, who have become disillusioned, have continued to express their disenchantment for such bloodstained political process.

“Moreover, the silence of the police hierarchy to the use of police helicopter to attack voters in Kogi state as well as the failure to parade those said to have been arrested for the burning of a PDP Woman Leader, Mrs. Salome Abuh, only point to nothing but suspicions of conspiracy at very high places.

“APC’s ultimate design is to use violence, intimidation, attacks, blackmail and threats against the PDP to frighten Nigerians and scare them from participating in electoral processes, then upset our democratic order and perpetuate a one-party despotic regime in our nation. This is the reason the APC is averse to our pro-people call for electoral reforms in our country.

“However, the APC must know that such plots against the people cannot stand, as Nigerians have seen the directions and will never accept a one-party system with its attendant despotic proclivities.

“The APC should therefore perish the dream of imposing a one-party state as well as its distortions that the PDP will not participate in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

“Such ignoble script cannot succeed, as the PDP remains the corner stone of Nigerians’ participation in the democratic order; hence our unshaken resolve to stand with the people on the insistence for electoral reforms in our country.”

Vanguard News