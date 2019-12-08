Vanguard Logo

PDP sweeps Adamawa LG chairmanship election

Peoples Democratic Party

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP)  has won all the 21 local government council chairmanship position in the Saturday’s LG elections in Adamawa.

Mr. Isa Shetima, chairman, Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), who declared the results on Sunday in Yola, said the result of councillors for the 226 wards had been announced at the local government levels.

Shetima said the commission would give all the elected chairmen their certificates of return on Monday.

