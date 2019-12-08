PDP rejects Ekiti council poll, calls for outright cancellation

The State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Barr. Adegboyega Oguntuase has rejected the results of the election, calling for outright cancellation.

Oguntuase who made this known while addressing journalist in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday said the election was a ‘mere jamboree’ as it fails to meet the minimum standard, describing it as the worst ever in the political history of the state.

He added the election was as a ‘political coup d’etat’, stressing that the results were allegedly written by the state government for the State Independent Electoral Commission officials to present and read.

According to him, the exercise was another world war as it was marred with violence, killing and ballot snatching, adding that the results for Ilejemeje, Ise/Orun, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti East were written without any conduct of election.

READ ALSO: APC clears 16 chairmanship seats in Ekiti LG poll

“The Ekiti PDP outrightly reject the results of the Saturday’s council in totality. What we had was a mere tragedy and comedy. It was comedy in the sense that it was a drama of people who wanted to imitate or let the activities have semblance of democracy while truly the essence of democracy was bastardised.

“In all the 16 local government and 177 wards there was truly no election. For proper election to hold, there are certain materials that are important. But I want to tell you categorically that in Ilejemeje, Ido-Osi, Ise/Orun, Ikere, Ikole and other councils ballot papers and boxes were not supplied.

“We were surprised that in area where there was no election, results were announced. What happened in Kogi state was exactly what Governor Kayode Fayemi and his men did in Ekiti”.

Oguntuase, however, declared seven days of the mourning period for the killing of Dotun Kosedake and four others who casualties currently receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

He directed its members to shun any party activities in honour of the victims taking effect from Monday, December 9.

Vanguard Nigeria News