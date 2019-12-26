PDP BOT wades into faceoff between Wike and Dickson

Kindly Share This Story:

Ben Agande, Kaduna

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party has revealed that it will intervene in the face-off between the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike a d his Bayelsa State counterpart, Seriake Dickson in order to maintain a united front in the South-South geo-political zone.

Chairman of the BOT, Senator Jibrin Walid who stated this at a press conference in Kaduna said the BOT will also try to reconcile all other aggrieved members of the party nationwide.

According to Senator Walid, a committee will be empanelled not to only reconcile aggrieved members of the party but to also consult widely on how best to produce an acceptable candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

“The Board of Trustees is making necessary arrangement to reconcile the governor of Rivers State, Nyeson Wike and the governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, and of course, among all party members in order to unite strongly our party with a view to taking over government from the ruling party hands down in 2023.

“The disunity among our PDP Governors demand urgently this intervention by the conscience of the party and the highest advisory body, the BOT, which is ready to remain neutral all the time.

“We have also directed the BOT committee on peace and conflicts to visit Edo, Kano, Lagos, Osun, Bayelsa and other States which are indulged in conflicts with a view to making peace,” he said.

Speaking on the plans of the party towards the 2023 presidential election, senator Walid said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will embark on nationwide consultations among its members to see how the party can produce a consensus presidential candidate for the next general elections.

He said in the course of the consultations, “PDP members will equally be sensitised to avoid abusive languages against one another and non-members, discourage suspension or dismissal of a party member.

He said it will be better for the party members to agree on a consensus candidate for the presidential election in 2023.

“On the presidential candidate, the National Working Committee (NWC), in consultation with all relevant organs will reveal the plan for coming up with our presidential candidate.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong to allow anybody from any zone to show interest, but our collective decision will bring out an agreeable candidate.

“Meanwhile, what is there in our front is for us to work hard to unite the party by making it strongest and unbeatable in the next presidential election.

“I enjoin all members of our great party to stay away from hate speeches and avoid abusive languages among members and even among non-members.

“All we need now is consultations and dialogue in solving our problems and not dismissal or suspension.

“All members must respect the dignity and supremacy of the party.

“Reconciliations should continue in the units, wards, Local government council, States and nationally,” he said.

