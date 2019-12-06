Pastor allegedly rapes daughter after offering N200

Police in Anambra State arrested a 34-year-old pastor who allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of a fifteen-year-old girl at a hotel.

The pastor in charge of Mount Zion Deliverance Ministry, Ugamuma village, Obosi allegedly lured his daughter to a hotel along Eze Iweka road Obosi under the false pretence of making deliverance prayers for her.

The state police command PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed, reported that at about 1:40 pm on the 23/9/2019 the pastor, Chukwudi Chukwumezie was reported to the Obosi Division by one Onyekachi Idika ‘f’ of ire village, Obosi in Idemili North LGA.

Reacting to the report, Chukwumezie was arrested after which his case was transferred to the State criminal investigation department.

The state’s police detectives took the victim to the hospital for medical examination. The medical doctor in charge confirmed penetration and laceration of her hymen.

“Suspect was arrested and case transferred to the State criminal investigation department for discreet investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang, fdc.” SP Mohammed said.

“Consequently, victim also took Police detectives to the hotel where the alleged offence took place after the pastor gave her the sum of N200 to meet him at the ATM junction before proceeding to the hotel.

The Anambra police command said the case is still under investigation and the pastor will be charged to court for prosecution when completed.

