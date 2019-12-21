Passenger convicted for smoking aboard Air Peace flight

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

A passenger who was caught smoking on board Air Peace flight P4 7558 of December 11, 2019 from Sharjah to Lagos, has been found guilty by an Ogba Magistrate Court and sentenced to two weeks imprisonment with the option of paying 200,000 naira as fine.

According to a statement released by the Corporate Communications Executive of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, the passenger was seen smoking a cigarette before the airline’s flight attendant, Adewale Oyebade, accosted him as this act contravenes a standing global aviation regulation of non-smoking in-flight.

Olida said that “the efforts of Oyebade must be commended as his safety consciousness made him expose the passenger who was secretly carrying out the act”. He added that the flight attendant noticed the passenger’s prohibited act while doing his routine safety checks. “Let us use this opportunity to reiterate Air Peace’s commitment to global safety standards. We are fully committed to the safety of our passengers and will not compromise that stance for anything”, Olisa added.

