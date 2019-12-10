Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Oyo govt. reinstates 300 sacked workers

On 8:20 pmIn Newsby
Makinde, Kogi
Seyi Makinde

The Oyo State Executive Council on Tuesday approved the reinstatement of 300 out 1,803 civil servants sacked by the immediate past administration of Sen.  Abiola Ajimobi.

Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the state Commissioner for Establishment and Training, made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council meeting.

Also read: Fayose to PDP members: I am sorry for my mistakes

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Gov. Seyi Makinde on assumption of office had set up a committee to look into the cases of the sacked workers.

The governor on Oct. 16 while receiving the report of the committee promised not to hesitate to re-absorb workers that were found to have been wrongly dismissed from the service of the state according to the recommendations of the committee.

The commissioner explained that such dismissed workers would be reabsorbed into the civil service.

The commissioner also said that the council confirmed the outright sack of 499 civil servants that were dismissed by the Ajimobi administration over fake certificates.

He further stated that the state government would honour the court judgement on the suits of 12 other civil servants who went to court to seek redress over what they described as unlawful termination of their appointment by the immediate past government.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!