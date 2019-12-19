Oyo ALGON to Makinde: Be ready to accept constructive criticism

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Association of Local Governments Chairmen of Nigeria ALGON , Oyo State chapter, has urged Governor Seyi Makinde to be ready to accept constructive criticism as no government could be secured without a formidable opposition.

The association also urged him to obey the subsisting judgement of the Oyo State High Court and the Supreme Court judgement which prohibit state governors from dissolving democratically elected chairmen, urging him to reverse his order of dissolution of local governments in the state.

ALGON in a statement on Thursday, signed by its chairman, Mr. Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye said: “Without the supremacy of rule of law, which your Excellency is one of the beneficiaries, our Society will be worst for it, as the rule of men will reign supreme.”

“It will not therefore be out of place, to right the wrong of the past by your administration.”

While congratulating the governor on the affirmation of his mandate by the Supreme Court, ALGON said: “The recipe of the electoral storm is over in Oyo State with the judgement of the Supreme Court which affirmed Your Excellency’s election as the Governor of Oyo State.”

ALSO READ: Notorious cultist gets death sentence for murder

“No doubt, battle must be fought and won but the winner must also be magnanimous in victory. In the spirit of sportsmanship, your Excellency must see your victory as victory for the people of Oyo State and not to a section of people, based on political, religious or tribal affiliations, as a father to all.”

“We wish your Excellency a successful tenure of office as we pray for the divine wisdom for you to piloting the affairs of our pace-setter state.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: