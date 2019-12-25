Over 20,000 persons with disabilities benefit from MTN foundation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

MTN Nigeria has disclosed that it has supported over 20,000 persons living with disabilities in Nigeria through its Disability Support Project.

MTN collaborated with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to Commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, IDPWD in Abuja recently.

The IDPWD, was established by the United Nations in 1992 and observed every December 3rd.

Director, MTN Foundation, Dennis Okoro said the company was committed to ensuring persons living with disabilities are not at a disadvantage in society due to their condition.

He said “Over 20,000 persons with disabilities have benefitted from our Disability Support Project. In addition, 1200 undergraduate scholarships have been awarded to students in public tertiary institutions under the MTNF Scholarship Scheme for blind students. We will continue to collaborate with other agencies and institutions that have this shared vision.”

As part of activities to commemorate the day, MTN Foundation donated relief and mobility items, which included braille machines, crutches and elbow pads to name a few, to persons with disabilities through the Federal Ministry Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development.

The theme for this year’s IDPWD “The Future is Accessible” focuses on creating a future; inclusive, fair, and conducive for persons with disabilities to excel without barriers and restrictions.

Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk said, “International Day of Persons with Disabilities is more than a day for reflection for us. It is a rallying call for us to strive towards a more inclusive society. This can only be achieved by collaborative effort; to make our future more accessible to all.”

Also, the Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen who was present at the event commended the MTN Foundation and other private institutions for their relentless support and commitment to improving the plight of PwDs in Nigeria.

