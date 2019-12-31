Osun Assembly suspends Osogbo LCDA elected officials

Kindly Share This Story:

The crisis rocking Osogbo Local Council Development Area, Osun State reach its peak as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly on Monday suspended its elected officials.

He also ordered that the council-manager should take over the administration of the council pending the outcome of its investigation on the crisis rocking the council.

The council parliamentarian had impeached the chairman, Akeem Olaoye, over what it described as “gross misconduct and misappropriation of fund”, after which the house reversed and summoned warring parties to appear before it.

However, only a party appeared before the lawmakers.

The lawmaker, then, convened an emergency session to address the impasse before it escalated into full-blown crisis but only a party honoured the invitation.

Owoeye noted that the House after deliberations resolved that for peace to reign while the legislature is carrying out its assignment on the impasse, the council manager of the affected LCDA should take over the affairs of the council.

He also urged that relevant security agencies should take note of the order of the State Assembly that the Parliamentarians should not parade themselves within the precinct of the council, with a view to ensuring that public peace is guaranteed at the affected LCDA.

The Speaker emphasised that the Local Government creation and administration Law of Osun 2015 section 19 (C) give the Assembly seven days to look into the matter, stating that the House will work within the stipulated time prescribed by the law.

According to him, “I want to reiterate that the Local Government is a government that is supposed to be closer to the grassroots for development, reverse will be the case if there is no peace.

“For the purpose of good governance, this house must take a stand to nip in the bud any other council that may want to tamper with the peace of the people.

“It is the resolution of the Assembly that the Parliamentarians should vacate the council for the stipulated seven days for the relevant committees of the House to investigate and advice the House accordingly”. The Speaker said.

