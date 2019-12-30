Oshiomhole, Obaseki feud; Traditional rulers to fast to end crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

….Deputy Chief Whip sues for peace

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

As the crisis between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki continues unabated, the Edo Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs has decided to observe a day’s fasting for God’s intervention into the endless battle of words between the two and their supporters.

The Otaru of Auchi HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III disclosed this to members of Otaru-In-Council (OIC) in his palace while briefing his chiefs on the recent Edo State Traditional Council meeting presided over by its chairman, the Benin Oba Ewuare II.

He said the fasting would hold on January 2 2020 and enjoined the entire kingdom to also support the efforts of the royal fathers “as prayers are never too much and nobody knows whose prayers Almighty accepts.”

A statement by the Spokesman for the Otaru Alhaji Usman Abudah said Momomh enjoined the entire Muslim Ummah in his kingdom to continue to pray for peace in the state.

Meanwhile the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and the ember representing, Akoko Edo federal constituency of Edo State Hon. Peter Akpatason has urged aggrieved members of APC to embrace peace for the interest of unity and over all development of the local government.

He made the appeal at thanksgiving service to celebrate his victory at the poll said his third term mandate was divine. He said besides being convinced that his third term mandate was divine.

He said “We should be united. Let us come together for the good of Akoko Edo, lets work together for progress and development. Those energy God has given to us we can deploy them for more positively where we can work together and when we are united.

The mandate I have today is the Akoko Edo federal constituency it is for all of us. So, we must work together and put this party differences aside when it comes to development so that in times to come our children will not question our inability to work together for the development of Akoko Edo

“Please le me beg us let us be magnanimous in victory. Yes, we have suffered pains, nothing good comes easy. I think we will value this particular third term than the previous ones, it is an opportunity to do greater things for Akoko Edo people”

The federal lawmaker said in consultation with stakeholders from the constituency he has slated an Akoko Summit to be held in first quarter of 2020 with the aim of coming up with a long term template of development plan for the constituency

