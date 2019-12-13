Vanguard Logo

Oshiomhole not under house arrest  – John Mayaki

Oshiomhole, Benin
Adams Oshiomhole

By Gabriel Olawale

Former Executive Director on Media and Publicity to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Prince John Mayaki has denied reports that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is under house arrest.

This claim has been making the rounds on the internet as part of the ongoing crisis surrounding the rally organized to mark the return of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu to the APC from the PDP.

“Reeling from the public humiliation suffered over the clear abuse of power and instigation of violence in the state today, the Edo State government is trying to save face by spreading the false and fictitious reports that the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is under house arrest,” Prince John Mayaki said in a statement released to reporters this evening.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. The National Chairman has committed no crime or wrongdoing and thus cannot be denied his freedom.”

“Members of the public are urged to disregard this false report concocted by the government after it was unsuccessful in its attempt to block the peaceful rally held to herald the homecoming of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu to the APC,” he said.

