OPPO to invest $7billion in R&D for smart technologies

By Juliet Umeh

Technology Company, OPPO, has said it will invest seven billion dollars in research and development to develop core technologies for the next three years.

The company revealed the plan at its Innovation day 2019, in Shenzhen recently, themed ‘Create beyond Boundaries’.

Founder and CEO of the company, Mr. Tony Chen gave insights and initiatives of the company for the era of intelligent connectivity.

He said: “Over the next three years, an R&D budget of about USD $7 billion will be set aside to develop core technologies in hardware, software and system in addition to 5G/6G, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented reality, AR, big data and other frontier technologies.

In his keynote speech, on the future of intelligent connectivity, Chen said: “In order to seize 5G opportunities, Oppo plans to implement three key strategies. For a start, the company will remain committed to core technology R&D to develop world-leading tech; second, we will build a multi-portal ecosystem of intelligent devices with smartphones serving as the key gateway; and finally, we will continue to rethink user service and optimize its content and service offerings.”

Chen added, “we have been more than just a phone maker from the outset. In fact, smartphones have simply been a gateway for us to deliver a diverse portfolio of technological services”

At the event, OPPO also showcased a variety of smart devices including smart watches, smart headphones, 5G CPE, AR glasses along with key technological breakthroughs in areas such as flash charging, 5G, imaging and software optimization.

The event served as a platform for industry experts, partners and key opinion leaders to elaborate on the future of technology.

