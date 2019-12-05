Onuesoke tasks incoming governors on continuity

By Ephraim Oseji

LAGOS—A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, yesterday, advised incoming governors on the need to continue with the projects of their predecessors rather than abandoning them.

Onuesoke said: “It is not acceptable for any new government to discontinue or abandon projects, policies and programmes of an outgoing administration after billions of naira were spent on them.

READ ALSO:

“Abandoning projects by new administrations has been bleeding Nigeria since it became independent, thus preventing the masses from enjoying maximum benefits from their.

“This needs to be critically looked at. Whenever a new government or administration comes into power, virtually all ongoing projects and programmes, no matter how laudable and people-oriented, are often stopped and abandoned.”

Onuesoke, who pointed out that the country cannot progress with wastefully abandoning projects and programmes merely on the basis of prejudice and selfish desire, advised that there is a need for laudable government projects to be backed and protected by the national or state assemblies laws, noting “these are the only ways a new administration would not be able to abandon them.”