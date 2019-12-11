Ondo workers reject reinstatement offer after sack

After sacking 59 staff, who were teachers at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Staff Primary and Secondary School, the Ondo state government announced that it had reabsorbed the affected staff into the state civil service.

The workers were sacked on the grounds that the management had no financial capacity to run the schools any longer and planned to privatise them.

However, the affected workers, on Tuesday, rejected the government gesture.

This was disclosed by the lawyer, Mr Banjo Ayenakin, representing the workers.

He said “While our clients appreciate the gesture and interest of the Ondo State governor, the planned redeployment or transfer of service is clearly unacceptable to our clients.

“To put the record straight, our clients were employed by RUGIPOLY at different times; they had their appointments regularised and confirmed by the governing council of the institution. Our clients were subsequently promoted by virtue of their commitment, industry and hard work to the institution.

“It was a rude shock when our clients were given mass retrenchment or disengagement under the guise that the schools were not yielding enough revenue and that the management intended to privatise the institution.”

It added, “The offer to redeploy or transfer our clients to the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission is contrary to the conditions of appointment of our client and the said redeployment is a ploy to demote our clients and subject them to psychological trauma.

“It must be noted that the conditions of employment of our clients; among which are grade level and year of retirement in the two services are different. While the non-teaching staff of RUGIPOLY retires at age 65; those of the teaching service commission retire at 60.”

Vanguard Nigeria News