Okowa to implement new minimum wage in December salary

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State government has ordered the implementation of the new minimum wage in the December

The State Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko who made the disclosure yesterday at Asaba during the 2019 Public Service Week, said “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has given a marching order that the new minimum wage should be implemented in the December salary”.

He noted that the state government has constituted a committee to work out modalities for the immediate implementation of the new wage.

Bayoko who discussed the theme “The Intersection of Youth Empowerment and Migration: Entrenching The Culture Of Good Governance, ICT and Innovation For Inclusive Service Delivery”, said the state government was committed to the welfare of workers.

While revealing that 273 ghost workers have been identified in the state, he said the civil servants whose appointment were suspended in 2015 would soon receive letters of recall from the Civil Service Commission.

He said several cases of offenses amongst officers had been recorded in the service, adding that erring officers had been sanctioned.

Saying that over N500 million had been spent on Public Officers Vehicle Loan Scheme since 2015, Bayoko noted that Government had not erred with pension of workers, having sent N21 billion for payment of outstanding retirement benefits.

